BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins announced Wednesday that the team has signed 2017 first-round draft pick Urho Vaakanainen to an entry-level contract.

The deal will pay the 19-year-old left-shot defenseman an average of $925,000 per year for three years, plus bonuses.

Vaakanainen most recently played for SaiPa Lappeenranta of the Finnish Liiga, tallying four goals and seven assists with a plus-8 rating in 43 games. Vaakanainen also represented Finland in the 2018 World Junior Championship, winning a gold medal while contributing with a goal and two assists in the tournament.

.@UVaakanainen was our first-round pick (18th overall) in last June's #NHLDraft. Take a look back to when his name was called in Chicago. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/dg8A2yNaKE — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 13, 2018

The Bruins drafted Vaakanainen with the 18th overall pick in last year’s draft, which didn’t produce a high number of instant-impact players. Top overall pick Nico Hischier scored 20 goals with 32 assists for the Devils, and No. 2 overall pick Nolan Patrick registered 30 points for the Flyers, but only eight other 2017 draft picks played in the NHL at all, and those eight players combined to record 14 points. All of the 2017 draft picks to play in the NHL last season were forwards.