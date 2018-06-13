  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Andover High School

ANDOVER (CBS) – Andover High School is pulling its yearbook after realizing it contained a Nazi quote. School leaders say the student who placed it did not realize its meaning.

In a letter to the school community Wednesday, Principal Philip Conrad said, “We are horrified to learn now that one particular quote, unattributed on the yearbook page itself, is generally attributed to either Adolph Hitler or Joseph Goebbels about propagating lies and having people believe those lies to be the truth.”

Conrad said there is a careful vetting process and they are appalled and angered that the quote was submitted.

The school says the offensive page will be replaced and students can return copies they already bought.

This controversy comes after three swastikas were found scrawled on a classroom desk in December.

