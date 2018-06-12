BOSTON (CBS) – Grocery shopping just got a lot more convenient for some people in Boston.

Starting Tuesday, Amazon Prime members in Boston can get free two-hour grocery delivery from Whole Foods.

The offer applies to orders over $35. The service launched in other cities earlier this year and has now also expanded to Baltimore, Philadelphia and Richmond, Virginia.

Prime members who just can’t wait can get delivery within the hour for $7.99.

Amazon bought Whole Foods last year. In May, it announced that Prime members would get an additional 10 percent off sale items when shopping at the supermarket.