BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady will not be at Gillette Stadium for Tuesday’s OTA session. Instead, it appears the day belongs to his wife.

The Patriots’ quarterback shared a photo on his Instagram page on Tuesday morning, in which he appears to be quite happily showing off his new outfit.

That outfit entails some bright pink shorts and a T-shirt that reads, “I [Heart] Gisele.” The photo was shared for Dia dos Namorados, which is the equivalent of Valentine’s Day in Brazil.

Brady showed off his Portugese skills in the caption, writing, “Feliz dia dos namorados! Te amo muito!” The caption translates to “Happy Valentine’s Day! Love you so much”!

Brady said in a recent interview with The MMQB that his extended absence from the optional part of the Patriots’ offseason work was due to his dedication to his family.

“Just enjoying my time with my family, bringing my kids to school, supporting my family the best I can,” Brady said. “They’ve been supporting me. It goes both ways. I wish I could be in five different places at one time, but that’s not life. I’ve enjoyed it. I’m never going to look back and regret spending time with my wife and my kids, and being a part of their life.”

Brady is of course no stranger to Brazilian celebrations, as his 2011 dance at Carnival is still remembered — for better or worse — to this day.

Brady did attend the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp last week in Foxboro. Once OTAs wrap up this week, the Patriots won’t reconvene on the practice fields again until training camp begins in July.