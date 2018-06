PEABODY (CBS) – A popular restaurant in Peabody is closed after a SUV crashed into it.

A driver accidentally backed into the front of Bill and Bob’s Roast Beef Tuesday night.

At least five customers were inside just moments before the crash, but no one was hurt.

It appears the 63-year-old woman behind the wheel hit the gas instead of the brakes.

The owner says the restaurant will be closed until further notice.