PLYMOUTH (CBS) — A crash on Route 3A in Plymouth injured multiple people and shut down the road on Tuesday.

It appeared one of the two cars involved crossed the yellow line and hit the other car almost head-on. Both cars showed front-end damage as crews worked to clean up the road and tow them away.

Three people were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries. The scene has since cleared.

It is not clear what caused the crash, police have not released any more information.