BOSTON (CBS) – It was a rough commute for anyone taking the Green Line into Boston Tuesday morning.

The MBTA said just before 8:30 a.m. that overhead wire damage suspended Green Line service between Government Center and Kenmore Station. Riders were told to expect delays as the T dispatched buses to take over the route.

Social media lit up with complaints from frustrated commuters. Pictures and video showed a huge crowd in Kenmore Square, waiting for shuttle buses to arrive.

Riders on two trains had to walk through a subway tunnel between Arlington and Boylston stations after service stopped. No injuries were reported.

Some directed their anger over the nightmare commute at elected officials.

@MBTA Green line is down. No one knows which busses are going where. No coordination. Is anyone held accountable @MassGovernor @marty_walsh ? pic.twitter.com/bGREx8Fr7x — Alexander Neary (@AlexanderNeary) June 12, 2018

At least @MBTA green line shutdown forces me to exercise? Guess my monthly doubles as a gym membership. #thanksmbta @CharlieBakerMA @marty_walsh — Alyssa DiLeo (@oldladyscience) June 12, 2018

The MBTA has not yet said when they expect normal service to resume. They are still investigating the cause of the wire damage.