BOSTON (CBS) – It was a rough commute for anyone taking the Green Line into Boston Tuesday morning.

The MBTA said just before 8:30 a.m. that overhead wire damage suspended Green Line service between Government Center and Kenmore Station. Riders were told to expect delays as the T dispatched buses to take over the route.

Social media lit up with complaints from frustrated commuters. Pictures and video showed a huge crowd in Kenmore Square, waiting for shuttle buses to arrive.

kenmore green line Wire Problem Suspends Green Line Service During Rush Hour, Frustrating Commuters

The crowd in Kenmore Square after Green Line service was suspended Tuesday morning (Photo credit Leo Bertelli)

Riders on two trains had to walk through a subway tunnel between Arlington and Boylston stations after service stopped. No injuries were reported.

Some directed their anger over the nightmare commute at elected officials.

The MBTA has not yet said when they expect normal service to resume. They are still investigating the cause of the wire damage.

 

