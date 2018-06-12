NORTHBRIDGE (CBS) – The school year may be winding down, but it was an unforgettable ride to class this week for one student in Northbridge.

Sean Beckman, who lives with Down Syndrome, is a beloved student and band member at the town’s high school. He was escorted Tuesday morning by Northbridge Police and Fire, and greeted by a crowd of his cheering friends. Beckman won the ride in a raffle at the Tri-M Music Honor Society & Best Buddies’ “Friend Fest.” Students organized the event as a night of inclusion and fun for all students.

The special police and fire escort may have been a prize for Beckman, but the real treat was for his classmates and teachers – getting to celebrate a friend who simply makes school better.

“He makes my day happier every day. He’s just excited about everything and I love that about him,” said Sean’s sister Alex Beckman.

Luke Williams just graduated from Northbridge High, and says his friendship with Sean is one of the things he’ll miss most.

“He’s a great kid and he’s always smiling. It’s always fun to be around him,” Williams added.

Junior Lauren Girouard spends a lot of time with Sean, as his Best Buddy and the President of the Tri-M Music Honor Society.

“He always bring a positive attitude to everything he does. Marching band or school. Puts a smile on everyone else’s face,” she said.

When Sean isn’t at school or practicing with his bandmates, he tells WBZ he enjoys swimming, dancing, and basketball. His favorite part of his special ride to school was beeping the horn in the police cruiser.