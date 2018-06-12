ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS) – Domino’s wants to make it safer on the roads for your pizza delivery.

The company has begun a campaign to help pay for road repairs. They say potholes, cracks and bumps can all damage your deliveries.

So far Domino’s has made repairs in four towns in California, Delaware, Texas and Georgia with their “Paving For Pizza” campaign.

Nominate your town to be the next to get a makeover from Domino’s here. Domino’s says selected towns will receive funds to help repair roads.