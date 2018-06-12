CANTON (CBS) — “I don’t think it was anything toward me specifically, but I think just the rainbow flag in general,” said Donna Titus, she co-owns Big D’s Neponset Cafe in Canton. Over the weekend, a gay pride flag hanging at her business was stolen and the siding was torn.

Titus has been a member of the Canton community for 46 years and is also a part of the LGBTQ community. So when she heard the town was holding a “rainbow flag month,” she was excited to show her pride.

“I’m lucky, when I first came out, it took me a long time, I was working here and I couldn’t say anything. I didn’t want to say anything until my parents knew. Once my parents knew and my brothers and sister, I didn’t care who knows. I figured, people are going to accept me for me and if you don’t like it, I’m sorry,” said Titus.

While she feels Canton is a progressive and accepting community, “you still have that one or two people, but I just think it’s because they don’t understand and are afraid, you know,” she said.

After posting what happened on Facebook, Titus has received an outpouring of support that almost moved her to tears.

“There were like 300 comments that I saw this morning when I first put it on, I couldn’t believe how fast everybody reacted to it and everything. It was nice.”

While police are looking into the incident, Titus is ready to move forward, backed by her community.

“I also want to thank Canton very much for the support, the support they have given us,” Titus said.

Titus and her co-owning brother started their day on Tuesday by hanging a new flag at their cafe, one of the oldest businesses in town.

“Yes, I am putting up another one today – they tear that one down, we’ll put another one up.”