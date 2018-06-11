BOSTON (CBS) – Toddlers in the United States are eating too much sugar according to a new study conducted by the Center for Disease Control. In fact, in some cases, babies are consuming more added sugar than the maximum amount recommended for adults.

All sugars are essentially handled the same in the body but sugar found in fruit and milk, for example, is accompanied by fiber and other nutrients. Sugars added to soda or candy or processed foods are usually just that, sugar.

Researchers at the CDC wanted to study the sugar intake of kids under two. They found that 60-percent were consuming added sugar before their first birthday.

Ninety-nine percent of the toddlers were eating more than seven teaspoons of added sugar a day, which is more than that found in a Snickers bar.

Excessive sugar intake can lead to obesity, risk factors for heart disease, and cavities. Plus, what kids eat in early childhood shapes their food choices later in life.