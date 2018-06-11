BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots kicked off their final week of OTAs by having some fun at Fenway Park.

ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss first reported early Monday morning that today would be a “field trip” day for the team, and the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian has the details on the Patriots’ day away from Foxboro.

I'm told the Patriots played corn hole and other games in their team-bonding field trip to Fenway Park today — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) June 11, 2018

Bill Belichick usually gives his team a movie day this late in the offseason, but with some beautiful weather in Boston, why not toss some bags around at the ole ballyard? We’ll now patiently await players bragging about their success on the boards on social media.

There were two notable absences from Monday’s team-building excursion: Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski. The duo is sitting out another set of voluntary session this summer — Brady to be with his family and Gronkowski to reportedly avoid injury while he waits for a new contract.

Maybe Belichick told Gronk to stay away though, knowing he’s a ringer on the cornhole boards.

12-0 in cornhole 🌽 !!!! — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) July 2, 2017

The Patriots will be back on the practice field outside of Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, their final OTAs of the offseason ahead of training camp in late July.