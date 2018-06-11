PLAISTOW, N.H. (CBS) — A young girl who claims a student threatened to shoot her and bury her said she’s had enough of being bullied at school and she wants authorities to do something about it.

Delanie Marcotte, of Pollard Elementary School in Plaistow, New Hampshire, went before the 8-member Timberlane Regional School board Thursday night and tearfully told them about her struggles.

“I have been threatened to get shot in the head by an AK-47 and buried in my back yard and many other things,” she said, reading from a prepared statement that her father posted on Facebook. It’s been viewed more than 42,000 times.

“This took courage,” Marcotte’s father Todd said in the post.

She told the board her parents contacted the school about it, but she claims the bullying continues.

“I have been asked by the mother of my bully during a school field trip why I tried to get her son in trouble,” Delanie said. “I ask you what are you going to do to protect me and my classmates against bullying. I am here to stand up for every kid that gets bullied.”

After Delanie finished reading her letter, the board and everyone in the room applauded. A board member told her they were “very proud of you for coming,” but they did not address the issue at the meeting.

WBZ-TV reached out to Timberlane Regional School District Superintendent Earl Metzler for comment Monday. He would only say the district stands behind all students, including Delanie, and that they’re encouraged to speak up if someone or something makes them feel uncomfortable.

Here is the full version of the letter Delaine read before the board:

“I’m here to talk about a problem that means a lot to me – bullying. Bullying is a problem in our school. I am a victim of it. My parents have contacted the school about it, but it continues. It happened to me and my classmates. I have been asked by the mother of my bully during a school field trip why I tried to get her son in trouble. I have been threatened to get shot in the head by an AK-47 and buried in my back yard and many other things. I ask you what are you going to do to protect me and my classmates against bullying. I am here to stand up for every kid that gets bullied.”