BOSTON (CBS) — Mookie Betts is back.

The outfielder, who was neck-and-neck with teammate J.D. Martinez as a top MVP candidate prior to suffering an injury in May, was activated off the disabled list on Monday, ahead of the Red Sox’ game in Baltimore.

Betts’ last game played was May 26. He was in the lineup for the Sox’ game on May 27 but was a late scratch due to “left side tightness.” Manager Alex Cora said the injury was not expected to be serious, and the team didn’t place Betts on the disabled list.

But Betts remained out of the lineup for several days, and the team eventually placed him on the DL on June 1.

Prior to the injury Betts was hitting .359 with a 1.187 OPS — both of which are the best numbers in Major League Baseball. He’s hit 17 home runs along with 19 doubles and one triple, with 37 RBIs.

Despite missing two weeks, Betts is still tied for the MLB lead in runs scored with 52.

The Red Sox went 8-5 in the 13 games without Betts.

Betts has historically hit very well in Baltimore, as evidenced by his .301 average, 1.004 OPS and 11 home runs in 31 career games in Camden Yards. That includes a two-game stretch in 2016 when Betts went 5-for-8, with all five of his hits going for home runs.

The Red Sox sent first baseman Sam Travis to Triple-A Pawtucket to clear a roster spot for Betts. Travis batted 2-for-12 in his stint with the big league club.

Betts will bat leadoff for the Red Sox on Monday night, as he has for all of his 46 starts this season.