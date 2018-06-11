BOSTON (CBS) — Mookie Betts will travel with the Red Sox during their 10-game road trip.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be back in the Boston lineup anytime soon.

Betts took some more pre-game batting practice ahead of Sunday’s loss to the White Sox at Fenway Park and followed that up with work in the batting cage during the game. While that may seem like progress for Betts, Boston manager Alex Cora doesn’t have a return date in mind for one of his best hitters.

“He had a great day. He’ll fly with us to Baltimore and we’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” Cora said after Sunday’s game. “We’ll go from there.”

Betts was eligible to come off the disabled list on Friday. He has now missed 14 games with left side tightness, the longest injury absence of his career. He may make a quick appearance in the minor leagues before rejoining the Red Sox. For the season, Betts is leading the American League with a .359 batting average to go with 17 homers and 37 RBIs for Boston.