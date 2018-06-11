BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Globe said Monday it is dropping its lawsuit against a former employee who claimed that the newspaper’s top editor sent her an inappropriate text message.

Last month, former Boston.com editor Hilary Sargent tweeted a screenshot of a text message exchange. She says it was Globe Editor Brian McGrory who texted her “What do you generally wear when you write?”

If you’ve ever been sent a sext-type text from someone who was powerful enough that you felt you couldn’t do anything (other than panic/shake your head/cry), you’re not alone. The more we tweet these, the less they’ll send them. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/hoe8lrSjOH — 𝕙𝕚𝕝𝕒𝕣𝕪 𝕤𝕒𝕣𝕘𝕖𝕟𝕥 (@lilsarg) May 21, 2018

In taking Sargent to court, The Globe said she signed a separation agreement when she left the company, which obligates her to cooperate with any investigations relating to her employment.

But in a statement sent to WBZ-TV on Monday, The Globe said it “believes that legal action is no longer necessary.” It went on to say “Ms. Sargent has finally provided the information the Globe had requested from the start” – whether the text messages were sent while Sargent was a Globe employee.