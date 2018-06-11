BOSTON (CBS) – David Hogg, a survivor of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, brought his message of gun control to Boston Monday.

Since the February shooting that killed 17, Hogg has stepped into the national spotlight, calling for gun regulations. He spoke to the U.S. Conference of Mayors Monday morning, asking everyone to work together and take steps to solve gun violence.

“We can’t keep hosing the blood down our streets, repairing the shattered windows and bullet-riddled doors and burying our young because when we bury our young we bury our future,” Hogg said. “This has to change. This change can only happen with you.”

Hogg marched in Boston’s Pride parade on Saturday.

Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky, a Boston native, was also in town for the conference.

The mayors also discussed ways to tackle the opioid epidemic on the last day of the conference.