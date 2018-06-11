BOSTON (CBS) – A Peabody bank robbery suspect was arrested in a taxicab in Boston Monday. The robbery occurred at a Bank of America on Andover Street at about 2:19 pm.

Peabody Police say a man entered the bank and made threats that he had a bomb and demanded cash. He did not show a weapon.

The man fled the bank and was seen getting into a taxi outside the North Shore Mall with a woman, according to police.

The cab company, Tri-City Taxi, said their driver was carjacked by the suspected bank robber. A dispatcher told WBZ he then followed the taxi on GPS and stayed on the phone with police until they stopped the vehicle.

“I said I need to make sure he’s OK,” said Tri-City dispatcher Bob Flaherty. “I just started making requests of information from him, you know just to stay in contact.”

State Police found the suspect in the taxi on Melnea Cass Boulevard near I-93 in Boston about an hour later. A man and woman were taken into custody. It is unclear if the woman was involved in the robbery.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect’s name has not been released.