BOSTON (CBS) — A baby moose abandoned by her mother in Maine is receiving the help she needs.

Shannon Lugdon first saw the animal on the morning of June 2. While she helped her avoid the road, Lugdon otherwise left “Miss Maggie Moose” alone.

Baby moose abandoned in Maine (Photo Courtesy: Shannon Lugdon)

“The wardens asked us not to go near her for 24 hours, wild animals often leave their babies to eat, drink, and rest. ‘Abandoned’ moose are rarely actually abandoned,” Ludgon explained in a Facebook post.

Miss Maggie was about six-days-old and 27 pounds at the time.

Come the following morning, Lugdon’s dog Leo easily found Miss Maggie again and they “became fast friends.”

Baby moose abandoned in Maine (Photo Courtesy: Shannon Lugdon)

Lugdon fed the moose a grass, clover, and water milkshake and then contacted a vet and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

“She followed us around all day begging for attention. You can’t imagine how affectionate she was,” said Lugdon.

Baby moose abandoned in Maine (Photo Courtesy: Shannon Lugdon)

A few days later, biologists took the moose to the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray.

