  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CARE South Coast, Center for Animal Rescue and Education, Local TV, Nick Giovanni, Pet Parade

BOSTON (CBS) —  Two dogs up for adoption from C.A.R.E Southcoast in Acushnet were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

brandy Pet Parade: CARE Southcoast

Brandy is up for adoption through C.A.R.E Southcoast (WBZ-TV)

Brandy is a loving and affectionate two-year-old boxer/American Staffordshire terrier mix. She grew up in a home and spent a lot of time in the home and yard.

She has lived with a Maltese dog, cats, kittens, and five kids before. While she is a little scared of other dogs, she would do fine living with them given the proper introduction.

reilly Pet Parade: CARE Southcoast

Reilly is up for adoption through C.A.R.E Southcoast (WBZ-TV)

Reilly is a five-year-old boxer mix. He is good with other dogs but shouldn’t live with children under 16.

He would make a good agility dog but also likes to sit on the couch.

For more information visit the C.A.R.E Southcoast website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s