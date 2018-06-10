BOSTON (CBS) — Two dogs up for adoption from C.A.R.E Southcoast in Acushnet were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Brandy is a loving and affectionate two-year-old boxer/American Staffordshire terrier mix. She grew up in a home and spent a lot of time in the home and yard.

She has lived with a Maltese dog, cats, kittens, and five kids before. While she is a little scared of other dogs, she would do fine living with them given the proper introduction.

Reilly is a five-year-old boxer mix. He is good with other dogs but shouldn’t live with children under 16.

He would make a good agility dog but also likes to sit on the couch.

For more information visit the C.A.R.E Southcoast website.