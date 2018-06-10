BOSTON (CBS) – What a stretch!

We finally had a dry AND warm weekend – the whole weekend. Here’s a look at past weekends through May (official stats from Logan Airport & only 5 weekends pictured on graphic):

This weekend, June 9 and 10, featured highs of 80 and 72 degrees with no rain.

So how did this weekend compare to the last five?

June 2/3: High of 81/60. 0.01” of rain.

May 26/27: High of 89/61. 0.02” of rain.

May 19/20: High of 55/81. 0.28” of rain.

May 12/13: High of 53/54. 0.21” of rain.

May 5/6: High of 75/67. 0.19” of rain.

Our 7-day forecast for the second week in a row resembles a top 10 summer week to take a staycation. We have some ups and downs, but overall warm afternoons and cool nights.

Monday: Cooler temps with highs around 70. An easterly wind will keep temps on the coast in the low 60s. Early clouds south and east, clearing in the afternoon.

Tuesday: More sunshine and highs around 80. Around 70 across Cape Cod.

Wednesday: The transition day with increasing humidity & scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Still uncertain on the timing and it doesn’t look likely that we will see widespread heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Perhaps lingering isolated showers early. Clearing in the afternoon and mid 80s. Lowering humidity.

Friday: Sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

