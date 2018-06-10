SWAMPSCOTT (CBS) — Police in Swampscott are warning the public after a teenager was bitten by a coyote in the woods Saturday night.

“We urge residents to use extreme caution in any wooded area in town,” police wrote on Facebook.

They said the teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the bite, which occurred near Burpee Road and the upper Jackson Field.

Environmental police were notified but the coyote involved has not yet been located.

If you are approached by a coyote, remember:

Do not run or turn your back

Be as big and loud as possible

Wave your arms and throw objects

Face the coyote and back away slowly

If attacked, fight back

Be prepared as well, use caution at night, walk with a walking stick, carry a noise maker, walk with someone else, and avoid known den sites, police advised. Be sure to protect your pets by keeping them on a short leash.