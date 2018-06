CONCORD (CBS) – Two young boys are being praised for their efforts rescuing an adult swimmer who was in distress at Concord’s Walden Pond.

The Concord Fire Department posted a photo of Herman and Bodie, who are 9 and 11 years old. The duo was out on their paddle board when they saw a swimmer needed help.

The boys were able to pull the swimmer out of the water and get him to shore before firefighters could arrive on scene.

“Well done boys!” firefighters said.