BOSTON (CBS) – Rob Gronkowski has two words to describe a wild day of speculation that he was about to be traded. Fake news.

The Patriots tight end was the center of unsourced rumors that seemed to gain traction Friday afternoon. After some anxious times for New England fans, several beat writers chimed in to put the rumors to rest.

On Saturday, Gronkowski held a youth football camp in Woburn and was asked about the rumors.

“It just shows how much fakes news is out there. Hashtag fake news that’s all I know. It’s true. It exists. See it all the time about me. It’s wild,” Gronkowski told reporters.

One of the Friday rumors went as far as to speculate that Bill Belichick agreed to a Gronkowski trade, but Tom Brady threatened to retire if it happened. Owner Robert Kraft, the rumor claimed, nixed the deal over fear that Brady would retire.

“What a nice guy. He is,” Gronkowski said lightheartedly about the Brady rumor. “But I haven’t talked to him. I didn’t even know about it until last night. Fake news.”

So could Gronkowski be traded?

“I have no clue,” he said.

Grownkowski wouldn’t commit to attending next week’s voluntary workouts at Gillette Stadium after he was on the field for this week’s mandatory minicamp.

The tight end was also asked about teammate Julian Edelman, who is facing a 4-game suspension for a positive drug test. Edelman said on social media on Friday that he doesn’t know how he tested positive.

“He’s a great dude, a great teammate. I can’t speak on his behalf, his situation. Just a great guy to have around,” said Gronkowski. “He’s a great dude. Great player. He has a hard football work ethic, which is always good to see.”