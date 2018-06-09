June 9, 2018

Summer is just around the corner and that means you can get ready to enjoy a series of free summer salsa concerts! The Edwin Pabon Orchestra plans to entertain thousands of New Englanders with these free salsa concerts that will be taking place throughout the region. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with music artist and dance instructor Edwin Pabon. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

SUMMER SALSA CONCERTS

June 3 – Holyoke, MA

June 10 – Boston Public Library

June 13 – Providence, RI

June 23 – Latino Festival Hartford, CT

July 12 – Watertown, MA

July 30 – Monday Salsa in the Park

Facebook: Edwin Pabon

