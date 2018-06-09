  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Five people were injured overnight in two separate shootings in Boston.

Just before midnight, a man was shot while sitting in his car at Burger King on Cummins Highway in Mattapan. He was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one was arrested and no suspect description is available.

A short time later during a party on Copeland Street in Roxbury, four people were shot.

Three people suffered life-threatening injuries. A fourth person was hospitalized with a superficial wound.

Boston Police say all people involved appeared to know each other. No arrests have been made.

