BOSTON (AP) — Downtown Boston will be awash in rainbow flags as the city’s annual gay pride parade steps off.

The 48th Boston Pride Parade starts Saturday around noon at Copley Square in the Back Bay. It winds through the South End and Boston Common before ending at City Hall Plaza, where a rainbow flag was raised last Friday to kick off the city’s Pride Week.

Organizers say more than 300 groups have signed on for the parade. They say this year’s theme of “Rainbow Resistance” reflects opposition to new and rising threats against the gay community.

Besides the parade, gay-friendly churches downtown and elsewhere are also hosting faith services Saturday, and a free concert headlined by Martha Wash, a member of the Weather Girls, will take place at City Hall Plaza.

