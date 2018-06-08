BOSTON (CBS) — Winning the Stanley Cup, especially for the first time, is always an emotional moment for every hockey player. But Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie had some extra feelings on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Just minutes after the Capitals earned a 4-3 win over the Golden Knights to secure a five-game series victory in the Stanley Cup Final, Oshie was interviewed on Sportsnet and was asked about the role his father played in his hockey career.

“You’re gonna make me cry really now,” Oshie said. “My dad’s in the crowd. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and he doesn’t remember a lot of stuff. But you bet your ass he’s going to remember this one.”

Well okay, I guess I'm shedding some tears tonight for a team and player I don't follow or really care about. #oshie pic.twitter.com/bIUq46afGF — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) June 8, 2018

In an interview on American TV shortly thereafter, Oshie was again asked about his father.

“Yeah, my dad — oh boy — he doesn’t remember a lot of stuff these days. He remembers enough,” the 31-year-old Oshie said. “But I’ll tell you what, he’s here tonight, I don’t know where he’s at, but this one will stick with him forever. You can guarantee that.”

For the Oshie family, this is one that will never be forgotten. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/uRdfFzjnkB — NHL (@NHL) June 8, 2018

The emotional video quickly spread and instantly became one of those moments in sports that won’t soon be forgotten.

Oshie and his dad, Tim. Sometimes a picture really is worth 1,000 words. pic.twitter.com/BiGQ1c0EAm — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 8, 2018

T.J Oshie and his dad, Tim, hold the Stanley Cup. pic.twitter.com/InYV9evezk — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) June 8, 2018

Later when speaking to reporters, Oshie was asked to whom he’s dedicating the win.

“This win … it’s gonna be for my family, for my two little girls. I got my name on something [the Stanley Cup], so they’ll know that Dad played hockey growing up. Oh man, sorry,” said an emotional Oshie. “For my dad, who has Alzheimer’s. His memory is slipping a little these days. I think this is one memory that I don’t think he’s going to forget.”