BOSTON (CBS) – In this week’s Summer of Savings we are featuring fun filled festivals perfect for the whole family.

DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL

Starting in Boston, ancient sea creatures will take to the Charles River this weekend for the 39th annual Boston Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival. Seventy-five teams will compete in their beautifully designed, colorful boats.

In addition to the races there will also be performances, along with arts and crafts demonstrations and Asian food. The event is North America’s longest running dragon boat festival.

FREE CONCERT

Don’t lose control!

Sunday night The Pointer Sisters are coming to Boston. The Grammy Award winning group will host a FREE concert at Copley Square. It starts at 8:15 p.m.

STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL

In Topsfield they are holding a sweet kick off to summer. The town’s 50th Annual Strawberry Festival will be held on the town common Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Delight in the fresh fruit or savor the delicious desserts. The festival also will have music, children’s games and over 60 different artisans.

WORLD OCEANS DAY FESTIVAL

On Sunday, celebrate the blue planet on Central Wharf – outside the New England Aquarium. From pirates to seafood demonstrations, there’s a bit of everything for everyone.

All of these outdoor events are free and open to the public, but you will still need to pay admission to get into the aquarium itself. The World Ocean Day Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.