PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — Following the death of Anthony Bourdain, millions from around the globe are sharing moving tributes in his memory.

It’s the same in Provincetown, where some would argue Bourdain got his start. During the 70’s, Bourdain lived in town as a young, aspiring chef and worked as a dishwasher at The Lobster Pot.

“Sure, it was a fun time, I don’t remember a lot of it but Tony remembered everything,” said longtime friend John Yingling.

Yingling would go on to open Spiritus Pizza and Bourdain would go on to travel the world.

“He was trying to show the connectivity of people, how people connected, how food connects people and he went around the world doing that,” Yingling said.

Bourdain had a driving quest for knowledge. He did not just want to know how to cook with scallops — he wanted to know how to catch scallops.

And that’s how he got to know scalloper Beau Gribbin. “[Bourdain] was a down-to-earth guy. It seemed like I knew him my whole life,” Gribbin recalled to WBZ. “Fun day of scalloping, a lot of laughs. We laughed and talked about a lot of different things.”

While it may have been decades since Bourdain has lived in P-town, he left lasting impressions on many.

How to get help: Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

If you or somebody you know might be at risk of suicide, here are resources that can help.