BOSTON (CBS) – Trainer Alex Guerrero issued a statement calling Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman’s suspension “disappointing” and adding that anyone connecting him to his client’s failed drug test is “irresponsible.”

News broke Thursday that the Patriots wide receiver was facing a 4-game ban. He is reportedly appealing the suspension.

Edelman trains with Guerrero, who partnered with Tom Brady to create the TB12 Method. Guerrero has a bit of a checkered past, and as a result some began to speculate on the potential role the trainer may have had in Edelman’s positive test.

A 2015 Boston Magazine article dubbed Guerrero a “glorified snake-oil salesman” who once pitched a cure for cancer and a drink that could prevent concussions.

In a statement, Guerrero denied any connection to Edelman’s positive test.

I’ve known Julian since his rookie year and he is a phenomenal athlete who takes his training seriously—it’s disappointing to hear today’s news. Elite athletes sometimes work with multiple coaches and health professionals as part of their off-season training.

Here at our facility, we take a natural, holistic, appropriate and, above all, legal approach to training and recovery for all of our clients. And anyone who would suggest otherwise is irresponsible, and just plain wrong.

Edelman has not yet commented on his suspension.