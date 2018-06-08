  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Boston, Dorchester, Gary Brode, GUN VIOLENCE, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are investigating road rage as a possible motive for a shooting in Dorchester Friday afternoon.

One man was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries after he was shot on Southern Avenue near Washington Street around 5 p.m.

dorchester shooting Police Investigating Dorchester Shooting As Possible Road Rage Incident

Police investigate a shooting in Dorchester on Southern Avenue Friday afternoon (WBZ-TV)

“I saw the guy standing in the middle of the street, blood running down his shirt,” Ayisha Eddins told WBZ. She witnessed the shooting. “I’m just glad the man survived.”

Three bullets holes could be seen on one parked car alone and a store window was shattered down the street.

The shooting is concerning for those that live and work in the neighborhood. Charles Daniels works at Fathers Uplift Inc. nearby. “One of our coaches said ‘well, we have to get away from the window. Someone is shooting outside.'”

He added, “That bullet could have hit anyone’s child. It could have hit anyone.”

No arrests have been made.

