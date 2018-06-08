  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMUndercover Boss: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
By Beth Germano
Filed Under:Beth Germano, Cambridge, Local TV, Washington DC

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — The Community Charter School of Cambridge is investigating an assault that took place during an eighth-grade field trip to Washington, D.C. last week. According to the school, the attackers were other students.

“Shocking I would say. I hope they’re dealing with it properly,” said parent Steve Reddick.

The eighth-grade student was reportedly harassed and assaulted by peers overnight while chaperones were sleeping, the school said.

Parent Luis Barbosa said it left his eighth-grader uneasy on the trip. “She wasn’t feeling okay with that. She says it could have happened to any one of the students.”

The head of school, Caleb Hurst-Hiller released a statement, saying in part: “We have immediately taken steps to ensure the safety of our students, and are currently pursuing appropriate disciplinary action as allowable under state law.”

Hurst-Hiller also emailed a message to parents acknowledging it has been a breach of trust within the school community but released few other details about the assault.

“When your child is on a trip you think teachers will be responsible. You don’t expect something like this to happen,” said Barbosa.

Washington D.C. police were also notified after guidance from Cambridge Police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s