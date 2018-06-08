CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — The Community Charter School of Cambridge is investigating an assault that took place during an eighth-grade field trip to Washington, D.C. last week. According to the school, the attackers were other students.

“Shocking I would say. I hope they’re dealing with it properly,” said parent Steve Reddick.

The eighth-grade student was reportedly harassed and assaulted by peers overnight while chaperones were sleeping, the school said.

Parent Luis Barbosa said it left his eighth-grader uneasy on the trip. “She wasn’t feeling okay with that. She says it could have happened to any one of the students.”

The head of school, Caleb Hurst-Hiller released a statement, saying in part: “We have immediately taken steps to ensure the safety of our students, and are currently pursuing appropriate disciplinary action as allowable under state law.”

Hurst-Hiller also emailed a message to parents acknowledging it has been a breach of trust within the school community but released few other details about the assault.

“When your child is on a trip you think teachers will be responsible. You don’t expect something like this to happen,” said Barbosa.

Washington D.C. police were also notified after guidance from Cambridge Police.