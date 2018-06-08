BOSTON (CBS) – Prosecutors say a Brookline restaurant owner accused of secretly videotaping people for years inside a bathroom is already facing charges that include child rape.

Tze Chung, 63, of Weston, was arrested on Thursday. Police say he secretly recorded patrons and employees inside Taam China for at least three years.

In May, Chung was charged with aggravated rape of a child, forcible rape of a child, indecent assault and battery on a child, posing a child in a state of nudity, possession of child pornography and secretly recording a person.

He was previously arraigned and ordered to wear a GPS bracelet after being released on $100,000 cash bail.

The Middlesex Distrct Attorney’s office said Chung is accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl who was known to him multiple times beginning in 2012. The victim allegedly found images of herself in her bathroom that were taken from 2014-2017 on Chung’s electronic devices.

Chung was arraigned Friday on the charges out of Brookline. Prosecutors said that while Chung was being investigated in the initial case, they found images on his phone and iPad from the bathroom of Taam China.

For the Taam China charges, Chung’s bail was set at $7,500.

Police are looking for any victims who may have been caught on the camera inside the Brookline restaurant. Anyone who visited the business during a list of provided dates is asked to contact police.