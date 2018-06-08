WILMINGTON (Patch.com) — Analog Devices will consolidate its Massachusetts operations in Wilmington, thanks in part to tax incentives offered by the town’s board of selectmen. Once Analog Devices builds an expanded headquarters on its existing campus in Wilmington, it will close its Norwood facility and consolidate its 2,000 Massachusetts-based employees at the new facility. The consolidation is also expected to create 50 new, full-time jobs over the next five years.

The company released a rendering Thursday of the 174,000-square-foot office building that will be the centerpiece of 441,160 square feet of new construction Analog plans to build on the land it owns in Wilmington. Analog expects the new construction, including an 52,000-square-foot HUB building and parking garage, to cost $142 million. It will also spend another $14 million on renovating existing buildings.

