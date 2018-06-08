WRENTHAM (CBS) – An Easton man faces animal cruelty charges in connection with five kittens found abandoned in a hot carrier on Route 495 in Wrentham last month.

The 3-to-4 week-old kittens were found on May 30 in a “steaming hot” carrier by Good Samaritans and turned over to animal control. Police said the kittens “were facing certain death” had they not been discovered along the highway.

Now Alex T. Rodriguez, 32, is being charged with five counts of animal cruelty, Wrentham police say.

Police used Facebook to bring attention to the heartless act, and several witnesses came forward, including some who said they had been in the process of adopting the kittens.

Rodriguez is set to appear in Wrentham District Court at a later date. The kittens dubbed the “495 5” are being cared for by King Philip Animal Rescue, which has already found homes for them.