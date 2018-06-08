Filed Under:495 kittens, Local TV, Wrentham

WRENTHAM (CBS) – An Easton man faces animal cruelty charges in connection with five kittens found abandoned in a hot carrier on Route 495 in Wrentham last month.

The 3-to-4 week-old kittens were found on May 30 in a “steaming hot” carrier by Good Samaritans and turned over to animal control. Police said the kittens “were facing certain death” had they not been discovered along the highway.

495 kittens carrier Man Faces Animal Cruelty Charges After Kittens Abandoned In Steaming Hot Carrier On 495

The kittens in their carrier (Photo credit: Wrentham/Plainville Animal Control)

Now Alex T. Rodriguez, 32, is being charged with five counts of animal cruelty, Wrentham police say.

Police used Facebook to bring attention to the heartless act, and several witnesses came forward, including some who said they had been in the process of adopting the kittens.

495 kittens police Man Faces Animal Cruelty Charges After Kittens Abandoned In Steaming Hot Carrier On 495

The “495 5” abandoned kittens (Photo credit: Wrentham police)

Rodriguez is set to appear in Wrentham District Court at a later date. The kittens dubbed the “495 5” are being cared for by King Philip Animal Rescue, which has already found homes for them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s