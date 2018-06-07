  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Two men found wounded at a gas station in Cambridge were stabbed near Fenway Park late Wednesday night, police said.

Boston Police closed off the corner of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets in Boston. (WBZ-TV)

Boston Police closed off the corner of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets in Boston. (WBZ-TV)

Boston Police said it all started with a fight near the corner of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets in Boston. Two men were later found stabbed at the Mobil gas station on Memorial Drive just before 11:30 p.m.

The men were found stabbed at the Mobil gas station on Memorial Drive . (WBZ-TV)

The men were found stabbed at the Mobil gas station on Memorial Drive . (WBZ-TV)

The men were taken to hospitals where they were treated overnight for what investigators said were “non-life threatening injuries.”

According to the police report, “Officers were unable to obtain any information pertaining to incident from any of the victims or witnesses.”

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

