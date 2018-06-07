YARMOUTH (CBS) – Officers from a Cape Cod police department donated overtime pay earned working the wake and funeral for Sgt. Sean Gannon to the foundation raising money in his honor.

Yarmouth Police shared a letter sent to the department from 14 Harwich police officers who worked at the wake and funeral services for Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon. The K-9 officer was shot and killed while serving a search warrant in Barnstable.

The letter included a check for $3,500 made out to the Yarmouth Police Foundation.

“As an appreciation for Sean’s life and his time served with the Yarmouth Police Department we would like to donate the money we made working the traffic and parking details during the wake and funeral to your foundation in honor of Sergeant Sean Gannon,” the officers wrote.