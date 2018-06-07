  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Celtics, Celtics Rumors, Local TV, NBA Draft, NBA Mock Drafts

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The NBA Draft is just two weeks away. But for the first time in three years, there really isn’t too much excitement from a Celtics standpoint.

This year, Danny Ainge doesn’t have the No. 1 pick to trade away. He doesn’t even have the No. 3 pick to take another star of the future. Heck, he doesn’t even have a single second-round selection. All he’s working with this year is the 27th overall pick, leaving Celtics fans with as much enthusiasm as Ainge has for a Grateful Dead concert.

That’s not to say there isn’t any talent at the end of the first round. Just last year the Lakers snagged Kyle Kuzma with the 27th overall pick, and he was worlds better than the guy they took second overall. Rudy Gobert (2013), DeMarre Carroll (2009) and Dennis Rodman (1987, when No. 27 was in the second round) were also drafted in that spot. And you may remember, Ainge was able to get Kendrick Perkins at No. 27 (thanks to a draft night swap with Memphis), and the Celtics never lost a playoff series when Perk was in the starting five for the entire series. Never. Lost.

But for every Kuzma and Gobert, there are JaJuan Johnsons lurking at the end of the first round. So yeah, it’s quite the hit-or-miss spot to be in.

The Celtics have already worked out roughly 50 players per the Boston Globe, and chatted with a handful of Top-10 prospects at the combine. They have more pre-draft workouts scheduled at their practice facility in Waltham on Friday. And even if Ainge doesn’t have the draft capital this year, he has a bevvy of future picks to pawn off if he wants to trade up. With Ainge, you always have to keep your head on a swivel.

Will all of that being said, let’s dive into the first roundup of who the mock drafters think the Celtics will take at No. 27:

Gary Parrish, CBS SportsMitchell Robinson, C

Synopsis: Robinson made a mess of his college situation by enrolling at Western Kentucky before, just two weeks later, leaving campus and asking for a release. Then the 7-foot center never actually enrolled in another school — meaning he did not play competitive basketball anywhere this past season. That’s neither ideal nor smart. And it’s possibly a red flag. But Robinson remains a lottery talent. And it would be just like Celtics general manager Danny Ainge to land a prospect of this caliber late in the first round and then turn him over to Brad Stevens, who might be exactly the type of coach Robinson requires to reach his potential.

Scouts say Robinson is the best shot-blocker available in this year’s draft, and his 7-foot-4 wingspan could eventually give Boston the rim protection they’ve been seeking for years. He’d be a fascinating project for Ainge and Brad Stevens, and he apparently already has some Celtics gear in his wardrobe:

Matt Norlander, CBS Sports: Dzanan Musa, SF, Croatia

dzanan musa Mock Draft Roundup: Who Will Celtics Pick At No. 27?

Dzanan Musa of Cedevita Zagreb drives during a Eurocup game against Fiat Torino Auxilium. (Photo by Alberto Gandolfo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Synopsis: Good/youthful prospect, and almost certainly guaranteed to be a third international player taken in the first round. Young, growing, already a fabulous scorer. Brad Stevens would probably turn him into a borderline All-Star by year four or something.

The 6-foot-9 Musa is touted as one of the best scorers to come out of Europe — ever. He’s played pro ball since he was 16 and can play either guard spot or small forward.

Ricky O’Donnell, SB Nation: Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova

donte divincenzo Mock Draft Roundup: Who Will Celtics Pick At No. 27?

Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo drives to the basket against Charles Matthews of the Michigan Wolverines during the 2018 NCAA Men’s Final Four National Championship. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow – Pool/Getty Images)

DiVincenzo made a name for himself during Nova’s run to the NCAA title in March, highlighted by his 31-point outburst in the championship game against Michigan. He averaged 15 points on 55 percent shooting during the tournament, earning him Most Outstanding Player honors after the Wildcats cut down the nets for the second time in three years.

The 6-foot-5 guard shot 48 percent from the floor last season and 47 percent during his collegiate career.

Hoopshype.com (dated May 18): Donte Divencenzo, SG, Villanova

Synopsis: The rich get richer as the Celtics have an extremely deep and talented backcourt already. They are a team that can afford to take the BPA no matter the position. DD has proven that he’s not afraid of the big stage and should be able to contribute in limited minutes to the Celtics.

Jeremy Woo, SI.com: Elie Okobo, PG, France

elie okobo Mock Draft Roundup: Who Will Celtics Pick At No. 27?

France’s Elie Okobo during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 qualifying match between France and Belgium. (Photo by Jean-Christophe Verhaegen/AFP/Getty Images)

Synopsis: Okobo has helped himself over the course of the past month with a strong finish to his season in France that included a much-ballyhooed 44-point game in which his primary defender was veteran Aaron Craft, who’s no slouch. If the Celtics find a way to keep Marcus Smart at cost and choose to retain Terry Rozier, it’s only delaying an inevitable financial logjam. Boston could be smart to use this pick to stash a player they like, and Okobo could be groomed overseas until the Celtics have a need for him at the point. An athletic, lefthanded scorer, he offers a degree of upside that most other point guards lack at this stage of the draft and could become an NBA contributor given time.

The 6-foot-3 lefty combo guard averaged 13.8 points and 4.7 assists per game overseas last year and scouts say he has some high potential on the defensive end.

Joe Tansey, Bleacher Report: Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech

josh okogie Mock Draft Roundup: Who Will Celtics Pick At No. 27?

Josh Okogie of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets goes up for a layup against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2017-18 season. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

As a sophomore last season, the 6-foot-4 guard was fourth in the ACC with 18.2 points per game. Overall, Okogie averaged 16.9 points over his two seasons with the Yellow Jackets.

Wayne Staats, Landof10.com: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

aaron holiday Mock Draft Roundup: Who Will Celtics Pick At No. 27?

UCLA guard Aaron Holliday. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The 6-foot-1 guard led the Pac-12 last season with 20.3 points per game for the Bruins. He did so on 46 percent shooting from the floor, hitting 43 percent of his shots from downtown.

Basketball Insiders: Jerome Robinson, SG, Boston College

jerome robinson Mock Draft Roundup: Who Will Celtics Pick At No. 27?

Boston College guard Jerome Robinson. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A gifted scoring guard, Robinson led the Eagles with 20.7 points per game on 49 percent shooting as a junior last season.

NBADraft.net (May 24): Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova

jalen brunson Mock Draft Roundup: Who Will Celtics Pick At No. 27?

Villanova guard Jalen Brunson cuts down the net after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the 2018 NCAA Men’s National Championship Game. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Brunson had a fantastic three-year career at Villanova, playing a key role in two NCAA titles. Last season he was awarded Big East Player of the Year, AP Player of the Year honors and the Wooden Award after averaging 18.9 points and 4.6 assists per game.

Update: In their new mock draft, NBADraft.net has the Celtics drafting Musa and Brunson going 30th overall to the Atlanta Hawks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s