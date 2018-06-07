BOSTON (CBS) – Lebron James has seen the poise of the Golden State Warriors before – on the football field.

After James’ Cavaliers fell to the Warriors on Wednesday and dropped into a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 series hole in the NBA Finals, he said Golden State reminds him of the 5-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots.

“The margin of error is very low. It’s almost like playing the Patriots. You can’t have mistakes. They’re not going to beat themselves,” James said. “When you’re able to force a miscue, then you have to be able to capitalize and then you have to be so in tuned and razor sharp and focused every single possession. You can’t have miscommunications, or ‘my faults,’ or ‘my bads,’ and things like that, because they’re going to make you pay.”

James and the Cavs hope to avoid elimination on Friday, hosting the Warriors in Game 4 at 9 p.m.