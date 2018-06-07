Filed Under:Local TV, Malden

MALDEN (CBS) – A Malden man’s missing motorized wheelchair has been returned to him after what police say was a misunderstanding.

James Norris’ wheelchair was believed stolen after it disappeared from outside his home Wednesday morning. Norris has cerebral palsy and the wheelchair worth $1,000 is the only way he can get around.

But Norris has now been reunited with his wheelchair and police believe they know why it was taken.

They say a local scrapper had been in the area and thought the wheelchair was trash because it was near some garbage cans. Officers retrieved the wheelchair and brought it back to Norris. They believe it was a misunderstanding and no charges are being filed.

“It’s banged up a little bit, but I have it back,” Norris said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Tremendous community support followed after word of Norris’ missing wheelchair spread. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $10,000 to get Norris, who inspires others to overcome their disabilities through fitness, a replacement.

