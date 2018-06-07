(CBS News/AP) — Carvel, the ice cream maker known for cakes like “Fudgie the Whale” and “Cookie Puss,” is pairing up with a brewer to create cake in a beer.

Captain Lawrence Brewing Company’s “Fudgie the Beer” is a take on Carvel’s “Fudgie the Whale” ice cream cake that’s formed in the shape of a whale.

The stout beer is brewed with the ice cream cake maker’s signature chocolate and fudge and is 6 percent alcohol by volume. The brewery says the beer pairs well with smoked foods and chocolate desserts.

The brewer is also creating milkshakes based on the combination.

“It’s our childhood and adulthood all in one,” the brewer’s site says.

The first batch of “Fudgie the Beer” sold out and the second batch will be available Friday.

The beer will be available only at Captain Lawrence’s beer hall in Elmsford, New York.

