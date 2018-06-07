BROOKLINE (CBS) — A restaurant owner is expected to appear in Brookline District Court on Friday after police arrested him for secretly videotaping people.

Tze Chung, 63, of Weston, told police that he owned the Taam China restaurant in Brookline.

According to investigators, Chung was secretly videotaping patrons in the bathroom of the restaurant for at least the past three years.

Police are also looking for any victims, and ask you to call them if you were in Taam China and went into the bathroom on any of the following dates: