  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMLife in Pieces
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brookline, Local TV, Videotaping

BROOKLINE (CBS) — A restaurant owner is expected to appear in Brookline District Court on Friday after police arrested him for secretly videotaping people.

Tze Chung, 63, of Weston, told police that he owned the Taam China restaurant in Brookline.

According to investigators, Chung was secretly videotaping patrons in the bathroom of the restaurant for at least the past three years.

Police are also looking for any victims, and ask you to call them if you were in Taam China and went into the bathroom on any of the following dates:

  • 5/27/2015
  • 6/10/2016
  • 9/18/2016
  • 9/22/2016
  • 9/23/2016
  • 10/9/2016
  • 11/1/2016
  • 12/1/2016
  • 12/30/2016
  • 1/10/2017
  • 1/23/2017
  • 2/6/2017
  • 5/14/2017
  • 5/25/2017
  • 7/12/2017
  • 7/18/2017
  • 1/10/2018
  • 1/25/2018
  • 2/12/2018
  • 2/15/2018
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s