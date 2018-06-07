  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allston, Beth Germano, Local TV, Phocian Fitts

BOSTON (CBS) – A man was caught on another driver’s dashboard camera hitting and killing an 80-year-old man in Allston before leaving the scene, prosecutors say.

Phocian Fitts was arrested on Wednesday after police say he hit and killed an 80-year-old man on Commonwealth Ave. around 1 p.m. Though Fitts did not stop after the crash, his SUV was found about a mile away with a cracked windshield and front end damage.

The victim’s identification has not been released, but WBZ-TV has confirmed he is a retired art teacher from Stoneham High School. He taught at the school for more than three decades until his retirement in 2000.

“He taught hundreds of students and inspired many of them to be better people and artists,” principal Donna Cargill said.

phocianfitts1 Prosecutors: Fatal Allston Hit And Run Was Caught On Dashboard Camera

Phocian Fitts is arraigned on June 7, 2018. (Image Credit: Beth Germano/WBZ-TV)

During his arraignment, Fitts’s defense attorney argued that he is not a flight risk and asked for $2,500 bail. Fitts is on federal probation from a 2014 case where he was convicted of beating a mailman.

Prosecutors asked a judge to hold Fitts on $15,000, but bail was set $10,000.

damage Prosecutors: Fatal Allston Hit And Run Was Caught On Dashboard Camera

Car allegedly involved in deadly hit and run in Allston (WBZ-TV)

Fitts admitted that he was going too fast and honked for the elderly man to get out of the way as he drove through a green light, prosecutors said. The 23-year-old drove to his mother’s house and told her he was “upset” because he hit something.

Another driver’s dashboard camera captured the collision. Prosecutors say the footage helped police locate Fitts’ vehicle.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s