BOSTON (CBS) – A man was caught on another driver’s dashboard camera hitting and killing an 80-year-old man in Allston before leaving the scene, prosecutors say.

Phocian Fitts was arrested on Wednesday after police say he hit and killed an 80-year-old man on Commonwealth Ave. around 1 p.m. Though Fitts did not stop after the crash, his SUV was found about a mile away with a cracked windshield and front end damage.

The victim’s identification has not been released, but WBZ-TV has confirmed he is a retired art teacher from Stoneham High School. He taught at the school for more than three decades until his retirement in 2000.

“He taught hundreds of students and inspired many of them to be better people and artists,” principal Donna Cargill said.

During his arraignment, Fitts’s defense attorney argued that he is not a flight risk and asked for $2,500 bail. Fitts is on federal probation from a 2014 case where he was convicted of beating a mailman.

Prosecutors asked a judge to hold Fitts on $15,000, but bail was set $10,000.

Fitts admitted that he was going too fast and honked for the elderly man to get out of the way as he drove through a green light, prosecutors said. The 23-year-old drove to his mother’s house and told her he was “upset” because he hit something.

Another driver’s dashboard camera captured the collision. Prosecutors say the footage helped police locate Fitts’ vehicle.