AYER (CBS/AP) – Serial child rapist Wayne Chapman’s expected release from prison is on hold after he was arrested for an incident at MCI-Shirley.
Chapman, 70, will be arraigned in Ayer District Court Wednesday on charges of indecent exposure, lewd, wanton and lascivious acts and open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior.
Department of Corrections spokesman Jason Dobson would only say the charges stem from incidents at the prison June 3 and June 4. Chapman was arrested Wednesday morning.
“He recently offended, sexually, while incarcerated. He exposed himself to a nurse on more than one occasion,” attorney Wendy Murphy said at a news conference Monday.
Murphy has been fighting to keep Chapman in prison.
Chapman has been on the verge of being released from MCI-Shirley, where he’s been held since 1977. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two boys from Lawrence. When Chapman finished his sentence in 2007, prosecutors fought for a civil commitment to keep him locked up as “a sexually dangerous person.”
But this year, when he petitioned for a review, two psychologists the state considers experts said he’s no longer a danger. Under current law, the Department of Corrections must release him.
Last month, Murphy filed an emergency petition with the Supreme Judicial Court in an attempt to keep Chapman locked up. But Justice Scott Kafker said the proper requirements for Chapman’s release were followed under the law. Murphy is now trying to convince the full court to review the matter.
so he’s no longer a threat?????? But but now re offends IN prison???? That means those EXPERTS aren’t very good at what they do!!!!
What is wrong with the justice system and these psychologists?! A serial child rapist will never be safe; Idc if his a$$ is 70. Do his genitals work? Then he will want to offend again.