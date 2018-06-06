MARLBORO (CBS) — Taking the kids to a movie this summer will be a real bargain at some local theaters.

The Regal Cinemas “Summer Movie Express” promotion is offering $1 tickets for family friendly flicks on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Take the kiddos to see Curious George or The Iron Giant now playing in our Summer Movie Express. Find a participating theatre near you: https://t.co/oEvjYL6rNf pic.twitter.com/BajAEa8eOw — Regal Cinemas (@RegalMovies) June 6, 2018

Features include The Lego Movie, Despicable Me 2, Paddington 2, Trolls and Sing.

Both the Regal Solomon Pond Stadium 15 in Marlboro and Regal Bellingham Stadium 14 are participating. The movies start at 10 a.m.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Will Rogers Institute for cardiopulmonary research.

Click here for more information.