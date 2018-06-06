  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Regal Cinemas

MARLBORO (CBS) — Taking the kids to a movie this summer will be a real bargain at some local theaters.

The Regal Cinemas “Summer Movie Express” promotion is offering $1 tickets for family friendly flicks on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Features include The Lego Movie, Despicable Me 2, Paddington 2, Trolls and Sing.

Both the Regal Solomon Pond Stadium 15 in Marlboro and Regal Bellingham Stadium 14 are participating. The movies start at 10 a.m.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Will Rogers Institute for cardiopulmonary research.

Click here for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s