BOSTON (CBS) — With Drew Pomeranz on the disabled list, the Red Sox will turn to a 24-year-old lefty on Thursday.

Jalen Beeks will make his major league debut for Boston Thursday when they close out a three-game set against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, manager Alex Cora announced Tuesday. Beeks was a 12th-round pick for the Red Sox out of the University of Arkansas in 2014, and has had a stellar start to the season for Pawtucket. In 10 starts, Beeks is 3-3 with a 2.56 ERA, striking out 80 batters in just 56.1 innings pitched.

He’s had some trouble with the long ball, surrendering seven homers in his 10 starts, but overall he’s held opposing hitters to a .197 average in Triple-A. In his 90 minor league appearances since 2014 (88 starts), Beeks is 32-26 with a 3.84 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP.

In his most recent start against the Norfolk Tide, Beeks allowed just one run off four hits while striking out seven in a 4-3 PawSox victory.

Beeks’ stint in the majors will likely be a quick one, with Steven Wright earning a spot in the Boston rotation with seven shutout innings on Tuesday night. But the rookie will give Boston an emergency option while Pomeranz is on the shelf with biceps tendinitis.