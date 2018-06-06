BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots were back out on the practice field on Wednesday for Day 2 of minicamp. Once again, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were present and active in the session.
Bill Belichick kicked off the practice session with an always-interesting press conference, before the team hit the field.
Here are all the noteworthy events of Wednesday’s session.
Trent Brown Is A Huge Man
This is a story we’ve known for a while, but it’s one we also might repeat several hundred times. Trent Brown is huge! Just look at the man.
Brown continues to work at left tackle in practice. Rookie and top pick Isaiah Wynn worked at left guard.
But Trent Brown Got In Trouble
Brown is still in his early days with the Patriots, and on Wednesday he learned what happens when you’re not sharp in practice. He and Wynn both got a tongue lashing from Dante Scarnecchia, and they were forced to sit out for a bit.
Adrian Clayborn Once Again First On The Field
The veteran D-lineman has made it clear that punctuality is not a problem for him, as he was the first player on the field for the second straight day.
Hair Appears To Be Discouraged In The Secondary
If you want to play corner or safety for the Patriots, you’ll either have to be a McCourty twin and/or shave your head. Going to Rutgers also helps.
Gronkowski Continued To Be Gronkowski
The tight end looked like he didn’t miss a beat on Tuesday, and he was the same old Gronk on Wednesday.
Perfect Symmetry Was Achieved
If you’re the type who might fall into a daze while watching a loop of some practice video, then consider yourself forewarned about the following tweet!
Kenny Britt Was Out
The veteran receiver hurt his hamstring on Tuesday, and he missed Wednesday’s session. That certainly won’t help Britt in what is a pretty competitive roster battle at the receiver position. Speaking of which: Malcolm Mitchell was also absent. That continues to be concerning.
The QBs Didn’t Light It Up
Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer will not be submitting tape of Wednesday’s practice in their bids to make the NFL Minicamp Hall of Fame.
The interception on Hoyer was made by … Jordan Richards.
J.C. Jackson Continues To Get Work With Starters
Who knows what J.C. Jackson’s eventual career path will look like, but for now, the Patriots are getting a very close look at him. The undrafted rookie once again got starter’s reps at cornerback, opposite Stephon Gilmore.
Competition Appears To Be High
Veteran players are giving full effort, and the whole team has been reacting in big ways to plays made on the practice field. That’s a good sign for intensity levels.
Officials And Referees Need Practice Too
Several men in striped shirts were present for this session, and unlike on Sundays in the fall, they did not have to deal with any booing.
Bill Teaches A Rare Fundamental
Hey, these are professional football players, but sometimes they need to be reminded of how they should be … handing the football to officials.
Keep An Eye On Sony Michel
Not that you needed instruction to do so, but watching the first-round pick work this summer should be fun.
The Patriots will hit the practice field again on Thursday for the third and final session of their minicamp.