BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots were back out on the practice field on Wednesday for Day 2 of minicamp. Once again, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were present and active in the session.

Bill Belichick kicked off the practice session with an always-interesting press conference, before the team hit the field.

Here are all the noteworthy events of Wednesday’s session.

Trent Brown Is A Huge Man

This is a story we’ve known for a while, but it’s one we also might repeat several hundred times. Trent Brown is huge! Just look at the man.

📹 Tom Brady walked out to day 2 of #Patriots minicamp with a few of his new teammates Trent Brown and Ralph Webb #WBZ pic.twitter.com/xbAAWgGvQw — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) June 6, 2018

Trent Brown is bigger than Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/wljtA12ILi — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 6, 2018

Tom Brady and new left tackle Trent Brown pic.twitter.com/VKNQMdD5JW — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) June 6, 2018

Breaking: Trent Brown is much larger than @MikeReiss. pic.twitter.com/ujHZbyy9OF — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 6, 2018

Brown continues to work at left tackle in practice. Rookie and top pick Isaiah Wynn worked at left guard.

But Trent Brown Got In Trouble

Brown is still in his early days with the Patriots, and on Wednesday he learned what happens when you’re not sharp in practice. He and Wynn both got a tongue lashing from Dante Scarnecchia, and they were forced to sit out for a bit.

Observations from practice, Part I: *Dante Scarnecchia furious in run-game work, pulling LT Trent Brown and LG Isaiah Wynn for missed assignment. Let’s them have it. Then has them sit. *WR Kenny Britt, who pulled up Tuesday (hamstring), wasn’t present. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 6, 2018

Dante Scarnecchia absolutely ripped into Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn today. The pair messed up a blocking assignment on a run play. They were pulled from the line, screamed at and then returned – only to get yelled at some more before getting the correction down — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 6, 2018

Adrian Clayborn Once Again First On The Field

The veteran D-lineman has made it clear that punctuality is not a problem for him, as he was the first player on the field for the second straight day.

First player on the field Wednesday: DE Adrian Clayborn. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 6, 2018

Hair Appears To Be Discouraged In The Secondary

If you want to play corner or safety for the Patriots, you’ll either have to be a McCourty twin and/or shave your head. Going to Rutgers also helps.

Gronkowski Continued To Be Gronkowski

The tight end looked like he didn’t miss a beat on Tuesday, and he was the same old Gronk on Wednesday.

Best moment of practice: Gronk caught a touchdown over Chung. When he landed, he threw the football into a tree on the sideline. He threw an absolute rocket. It was hilarious. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 6, 2018

Brady was 12 of 19. Lighter practice than yesterday. Gronk caught a TD over Chung then celebrates by launching the ball up the hill, over a tree and into a flower bush. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 6, 2018

Perfect Symmetry Was Achieved

If you’re the type who might fall into a daze while watching a loop of some practice video, then consider yourself forewarned about the following tweet!

In sync 👌 pic.twitter.com/C6xalsL2rU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 6, 2018

Kenny Britt Was Out

The veteran receiver hurt his hamstring on Tuesday, and he missed Wednesday’s session. That certainly won’t help Britt in what is a pretty competitive roster battle at the receiver position. Speaking of which: Malcolm Mitchell was also absent. That continues to be concerning.

Absent today: Malcolm Mitchell, David Jones, Brandon Bolden, Kenny Britt and Joe Thuney. Jacob Hollister returned to practice. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 6, 2018

The QBs Didn’t Light It Up

Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer will not be submitting tape of Wednesday’s practice in their bids to make the NFL Minicamp Hall of Fame.

Tom Brady was decidedly not nearly as sharp today. Struggled in a couple of 11 on 11 sessions, nearly getting picked off by Trey Flowers early and later Duron Harmon. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) June 6, 2018

The interception on Hoyer was made by … Jordan Richards.

Jordan Richards was gifted the easiest INT I’ve seen in a while, courtesy of Hoyer — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 6, 2018

J.C. Jackson Continues To Get Work With Starters

Who knows what J.C. Jackson’s eventual career path will look like, but for now, the Patriots are getting a very close look at him. The undrafted rookie once again got starter’s reps at cornerback, opposite Stephon Gilmore.

UDFA CB J.C. Jackson lined up with the first-team defense again opposite Stephon Gilmore. He’s been in that spot a lot so far. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 6, 2018

Competition Appears To Be High

Veteran players are giving full effort, and the whole team has been reacting in big ways to plays made on the practice field. That’s a good sign for intensity levels.

Observations from practice, Part II: *Jacob Hollister up left seam from Tom Brady — top catch in 4-on-4 work vs. Duron Harmon tight coverage *Dont’a Hightower leaps high to deflect Tom Brady pass to Gronk over middle in 11-on-11 work. Trey Flowers dives for near INT. D erupts. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 6, 2018

Stephon Gilmore has looked really good. He deflected a Brady pass while covering Hogan in 7v7s today. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 6, 2018

Dont’a Hightower thought this was the best practice of the spring for the defense. He was right in the middle of it with a leaping pass breakup of Tom Brady pass to Rob Gronkowski. “Feeling good,” he said, serving up a reminder of his return to health. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 6, 2018

Officials And Referees Need Practice Too

Several men in striped shirts were present for this session, and unlike on Sundays in the fall, they did not have to deal with any booing.

It’s preseason for the refs 🦓 at #patriots mini camp. Getting work on the sideline catch. Or not a catch. 🤷🏻‍♂️Who knows anymore? pic.twitter.com/TfQKBKdYTM — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) June 6, 2018

Bill Teaches A Rare Fundamental

Hey, these are professional football players, but sometimes they need to be reminded of how they should be … handing the football to officials.

Observations from practice, Part IV: *Jordan Richards INT of Brian Hoyer pass intended for Riley McCarron on corner route. Lots of PBUs. *Officials present. Bill Belichick stops a drill to instruct players on how to hand the ball to officials. *Training camp feel with music. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 6, 2018

Keep An Eye On Sony Michel

Not that you needed instruction to do so, but watching the first-round pick work this summer should be fun.

Sony Michel has had at least a couple plays in each of the last two days that open eyes. Today, he made a nifty move after catching a screen pass that allowed him to escape a group of 3 defenders (who knows if he would have gotten popped with pads on) — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) June 6, 2018

The Patriots will hit the practice field again on Thursday for the third and final session of their minicamp.