WESTBORO (CBS) – Workers at a Roche Bros. supermarket got quite the surprise last week – an extremely rare orange lobster.
The pumpkin-like male lobster was easy to spot in a shipment of lobsters from Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia to the Westboro store.
According to the New England Aquarium, the 1 2/3 pound orange lobster is “considerably more rare than a blue lobster.” The Lobster Institute at the University of Maine said the likelihood of a lobster being orange is 1 in 30 million.
The lobster is believed to be about 7 to 9 years old, and aquarium experts say he’s lucky to be alive given that his color was “flashing a neon sign to many large fish predators.” Some lobsters have odd colors if they lack the right protein to produce the normal pigment.
This rare lobster won’t end up at anyone’s clambake. After a month-long quarantine, he’ll be on display either at the New England Aquarium or in Japan.
looks like any other cooked lobster to me.
Save this lobster. Name it “The Donald”!
Please no. We dont want to expand the Mueller investgation to the ocean.
Love it! I am still smiling!
dude this is a post about a lobster calm down bot
Yum! I’m clarifying my butter now . . .
But what about the content of that lobster’s character?
You can tell me that orange lives don’t matter – but his orange privilege allows him to live out his life in Japanese luxury.
Before college and my military career I was able to get a commercial student lobster license in Marblehead while I was still in high school..
One day I caught a very strange mostly blue with bizarre white dotted lobster, she was old and the largest lobster I ever caught, she was at least 12lbs +, and amazingly, I caught her in an area so shallow with giant granite rocks that would expose themselves during spring extreme tides, normal Nova lobster boats couldn’t fish this spot, I was in a low draft 17′ Boston Whaler.
I would have donated her to the New England Aquarium, but this mature lobster was loaded with eggs, so I returned her exactly where I found her, and never put traps back in this spot, nor ever spoke of that secret spot until today, 3 decades later, hopefully she passed her unusual genes to future generations.
Why do liberals hate America?
20 min later the rest underneath him magically became the same color. D:
Breed it!
but what does he taste like?
Chicken
funny we got one here in Bayville NY I guess 2 in 30 mill ??
Pre-cooked?