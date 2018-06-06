Who Will Step Up For Patriots In Julian Edelman's Absence?With Julian Edelman facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy, the Patriots will have to once again prepare for life without the sure-handed receiver.

Will Julian Edelman's PED Suspension Put Further Scrutiny On Trainer Alex Guerrero?In order to try to paint a picture of how closely the two work together, here's a collection of all the times Edelman and Guerrero have been mentioned together or have mentioned each other in recent years.

Latest Pro Golf Power RankingsJustin Thomas took over World Golf Rankings' top spot a few weeks back, and looks poised to make his presence felt at the U.S. Open.

Hurley: Julian Edelman's PED Suspension Could Hurt Patriots Pretty Badly In SeptemberThe Patriots do not have an easy schedule whatsoever in the opening month of the season, which should really make Edelman's absence sting.

Patriots' Julian Edelman Reportedly Facing 4-Game Suspension For Violating NFL's PED PolicyJulian Edelman's comeback will have to wait.