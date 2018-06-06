Filed Under:Lobster, Local TV, New England Aquarium, Westboro

WESTBORO (CBS) – Workers at a Roche Bros. supermarket got quite the surprise last week – an extremely rare orange lobster.

The pumpkin-like male lobster was easy to spot in a shipment of lobsters from Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia to the Westboro store.

orange lobster roche bros 1 In 30 Million Orange Lobster Discovered At Supermarket

The rare orange lobster. (Photo credit: New England Aquarium)

According to the New England Aquarium, the 1 2/3 pound orange lobster is “considerably more rare than a blue lobster.” The Lobster Institute at the University of Maine said the likelihood of a lobster being orange is 1 in 30 million.

The lobster is believed to be about 7 to 9 years old, and aquarium experts say he’s lucky to be alive given that his color was “flashing a neon sign to many large fish predators.” Some lobsters have odd colors if they lack the right protein to produce the normal pigment.

This rare lobster won’t end up at anyone’s clambake. After a month-long quarantine, he’ll be on display either at the New England Aquarium or in Japan.

Comments (21)
  1. chefjimmie1 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    looks like any other cooked lobster to me.

    Reply Report comment
  2. Maurice Wynne says:
    June 6, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    Save this lobster. Name it “The Donald”!

    Reply Report comment
    1. Scott Siemsen says:
      June 6, 2018 at 3:52 pm

      Please no. We dont want to expand the Mueller investgation to the ocean.

      Reply Report comment
      1. Winter Isis Berazan (@WinterIsis) says:
        June 7, 2018 at 1:50 am

        Love it! I am still smiling!

  3. Alan J.P. (@ajp345_) says:
    June 6, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    ASIA FOR THE ASIANS, AFRICA FOR THE AFRICANS, WHITE COUNTRIES FOR EVERYBODY!

    Everybody says there is this RACE problem. Everybody says this RACE problem will be solved when the third world pours into EVERY white country and ONLY into white countries.

    The Netherlands and Belgium are just as crowded as Japan or Taiwan, but nobody says Japan or Taiwan will solve this RACE problem by bringing in millions of third worlders and quote assimilating unquote with them.

    Everybody says the final solution to this RACE problem is for EVERY white country and ONLY white countries to “assimilate,” i.e., intermarry, with all those non-whites.

    What if I said there was this RACE problem and this RACE problem would be solved only if hundreds of millions of non-blacks were brought into EVERY black country and ONLY into black countries?

    How long would it take anyone to realize I’m not talking about a RACE problem. I am talking about the final solution to the BLACK problem?

    And how long would it take any sane black man to notice this and what kind of psycho black man wouldn’t object to this?

    But if I tell that obvious truth about the ongoing program of genocide against my race, the white race, Liberals and respectable conservatives agree that I am a naziwhowantstokillsixmillionjews.

    They say they are anti-racist. What they are is anti-white.

    Anti-racist is a code word for anti-white.

    Reply Report comment
    1. apple cider papi (@brvks1) says:
      June 6, 2018 at 6:54 pm

      dude this is a post about a lobster calm down bot

      Reply Report comment
  4. Pauline Carmo (@PaulineCarmo1) says:
    June 6, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Yum! I’m clarifying my butter now . . .

    Reply Report comment
  5. jay10940 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    But what about the content of that lobster’s character?

    Reply Report comment
    1. John Driscoll (@driscoduck) says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:35 pm

      You can tell me that orange lives don’t matter – but his orange privilege allows him to live out his life in Japanese luxury.

      Reply Report comment
  6. Samuel Green says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    Before college and my military career I was able to get a commercial student lobster license in Marblehead while I was still in high school..

    One day I caught a very strange mostly blue with bizarre white dotted lobster, she was old and the largest lobster I ever caught, she was at least 12lbs +, and amazingly, I caught her in an area so shallow with giant granite rocks that would expose themselves during spring extreme tides, normal Nova lobster boats couldn’t fish this spot, I was in a low draft 17′ Boston Whaler.

    I would have donated her to the New England Aquarium, but this mature lobster was loaded with eggs, so I returned her exactly where I found her, and never put traps back in this spot, nor ever spoke of that secret spot until today, 3 decades later, hopefully she passed her unusual genes to future generations.

    Reply Report comment
  7. Fred Stevens says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Why do liberals hate America?

    Reply Report comment
  8. imsosly (@Propaganda_Ink) says:
    June 6, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    20 min later the rest underneath him magically became the same color. D:

    Reply Report comment
  9. Any One (@RU_Whening) says:
    June 6, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Breed it!

    Reply Report comment
  10. Joanne Bailey says:
    June 6, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    but what does he taste like?

    Reply Report comment
    1. Sweet Tea (@Sweet_Tea71) says:
      June 6, 2018 at 9:37 pm

      Chicken

      Reply Report comment
  11. Charles Murphy says:
    June 6, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    funny we got one here in Bayville NY I guess 2 in 30 mill ??

    Reply Report comment
  12. Vox Veritas (@IambcPentamastr) says:
    June 6, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Pre-cooked?

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s