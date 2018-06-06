BOSTON (CBS) – This week, Boston Medical Center is launching a new campaign to help families dealing with drug addiction.

The new peer mentoring program helps put families in touch with others dealing similar issues.

Michael Botticelli, the executive director of BMC’s Grayken Center for Addiction, and Paul Kusiak, a parent coach from Beverly, joined Liam Martin and Paula Ebben on MyTV38 to discuss the program.

Many parents get no advice, or bad advice, and many lack support when they are dealing with addiction. The program will give them help talking to their kids or young adults, and advice on how to get a plan together for recovery – including what to ask when looking at treatment centers.

For more information on the mentoring program visit: graykenaddictionsupport.org

CLICK HERE for a list of Opioid recovery resources.